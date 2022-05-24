Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Position Raised by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,339,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,354,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,782,000 after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,382,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.28. 113,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

