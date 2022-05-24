Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Position Decreased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000.

PAVE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. 906,367 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

