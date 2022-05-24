GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0124 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $222,827.14 and $239.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,330.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.47 or 0.06776054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00237528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.00657613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.48 or 0.00639196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00074570 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004483 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.