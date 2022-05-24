Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $223.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $339.00 to $223.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLOB. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.78.

Shares of GLOB opened at $190.92 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 643,022 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Globant by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after purchasing an additional 517,222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $147,279,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Globant by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

