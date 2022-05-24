Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of GOGO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. 829,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,462. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. Gogo’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gogo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Gogo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Gogo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

