Gold Poker (GPKR) Hits Market Cap of $7,845.18

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $7,845.18 and approximately $40.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,813.32 or 0.29547372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00496729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00034170 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

