Goodnow Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,870 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Yelp accounts for about 1.9% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.85% of Yelp worth $22,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,258 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after buying an additional 94,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 107,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,289 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Yelp by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,282 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Yelp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,216 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YELP traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. 19,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,825. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.66. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,908,570.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

