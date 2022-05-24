Goodnow Investment Group LLC Has $57.41 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Gartner makes up approximately 4.9% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Gartner worth $57,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 364,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Gartner by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $5.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.77. 10,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,816. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.20 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

