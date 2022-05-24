GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.26

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 19272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

The firm has a market cap of $992.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. GoPro’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GoPro by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 157,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 423,671 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 732.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

