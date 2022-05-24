GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.58 million.

Several analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. 87,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,314. The stock has a market cap of $981.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. GoPro has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,576 shares of company stock worth $2,459,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 44.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

