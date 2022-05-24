Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 33,189 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Pentair by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,845,000 after purchasing an additional 675,785 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Pentair by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after buying an additional 602,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 197.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 596,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 396,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 494,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after purchasing an additional 336,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. 11,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,134. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

