Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,481 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,117,000 after buying an additional 490,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,640,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 65,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,680. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

