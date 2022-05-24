Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 363,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,028,109. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

