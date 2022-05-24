Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 2,113 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,480. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.99. 21,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.53 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.11 and its 200 day moving average is $316.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

