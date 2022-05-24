Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 41.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,286,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $690.21.

CHTR traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.15. 10,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

