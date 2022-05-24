Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,862 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Dover by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.83.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.92. 7,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,287. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.