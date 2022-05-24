Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 413.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,768,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,169,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $9.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $574.66. 10,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,588. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $531.23 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.35.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

