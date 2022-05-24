Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,725 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

PKI stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.03. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.37 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

