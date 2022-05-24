Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $550.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.