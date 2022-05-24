Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point raised Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $233.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

