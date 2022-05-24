Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 126001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$14.25 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.
Group Eleven Resources Company Profile (CVE:ZNG)
