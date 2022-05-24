Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Financiero Galicia’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grupo Financiero Galicia.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

GGAL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.24. 14,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3602 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

