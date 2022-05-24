Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 83,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,332,406 shares.The stock last traded at $9.12 and had previously closed at $9.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.0876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.