Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 83,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,332,406 shares.The stock last traded at $9.12 and had previously closed at $9.30.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.0876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.58%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.