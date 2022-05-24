GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

USPH stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.63. 1,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.