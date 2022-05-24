GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.57 Million Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Jack in the Box worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.77.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,538. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $122.70. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

