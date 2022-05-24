GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,967 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of MXL traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,677. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.