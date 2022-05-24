GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 254.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Monro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Monro by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. 26,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Monro Profile (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.