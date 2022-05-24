GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 191,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $142.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.60. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82.

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,385.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

