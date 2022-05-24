GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. Golar LNG comprises about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Golar LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 48,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,232. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLNG. B. Riley increased their target price on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.