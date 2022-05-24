GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 13,444 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Compass Diversified worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 709.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 94,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,032,000. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. 7,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

