GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 5,945 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Exponent makes up about 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exponent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,572,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,615,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,683,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,363. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

