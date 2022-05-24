GXChain Trading Up 31.6% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $39.83 million and $22,206.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000277 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,900,791 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

