Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 33 ($0.42) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of HMSNF stock remained flat at $$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

