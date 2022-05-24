Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 786,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

