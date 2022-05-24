HashCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $83,025.11 (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $83,025.11 and $581.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,239.27 or 0.99995345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001711 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

