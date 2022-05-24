Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on HE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,716,000 after buying an additional 70,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 114,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,245,000 after buying an additional 116,721 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

