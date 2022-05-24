HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in HCI Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $136,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 24.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.30 million, a P/E ratio of -175.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -421.05%.

HCI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.