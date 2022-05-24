Head to Head Analysis: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lion Electric and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 5 0 2.44 Fisker 0 2 9 0 2.82

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $11.89, indicating a potential upside of 111.55%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.49%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Fisker.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 18.45 -$43.33 million ($0.38) -14.79 Fisker $110,000.00 29,733.26 -$471.34 million ($1.41) -7.82

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -33.87% -10.19% -5.74% Fisker -438,496.81% -48.47% -28.61%

Summary

Lion Electric beats Fisker on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

