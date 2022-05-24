Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HR. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 221.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

