HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

HEI stock opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $159.29.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $1,631,539.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth about $35,606,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in HEICO by 8.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.