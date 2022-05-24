HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Stock Price Up 9.8%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.