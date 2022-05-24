Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of HLMN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,350. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 171,186 shares of company stock worth $1,799,302.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

