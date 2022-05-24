Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,931 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

