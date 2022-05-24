Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 587,787.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in General Mills by 277.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after buying an additional 1,031,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

