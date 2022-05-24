Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 7,722 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $111.24. 418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,121. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.56. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.51 and a one year high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

