Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stephens reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

