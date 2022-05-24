Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,925,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,765,000 after acquiring an additional 299,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after acquiring an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,447. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.20 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.51.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

