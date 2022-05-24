Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,087,000 after buying an additional 1,544,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,764,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,444. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42.

