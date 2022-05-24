Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $11.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

