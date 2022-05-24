Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,870,000 after buying an additional 191,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,212,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 246,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. 62,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,291. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

